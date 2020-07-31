With sadness, we are announcing the cancellation of SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Fashion Show and Luncheon. This difficult decision was made out of caution due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases here in Tucson, as well as all of the state mandates. Our plan is to reschedule for June 2021.
The fashion show and luncheon has been the Network's largest fundraiser for the past three years. Without the money raised, we will be hard pressed to find the funds to continue helping the local rescues who take in so many of Tucson's homeless pets. If you're able, please consider making a donation to the Network.
Thank you for your support and stay safe!