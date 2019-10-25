Every third Wednesday the generous owners of Catalina Craft Pizza donate 15 percent of that day’s proceeds to various local charities.
At one of the recent events, this charitable foundation was H.O.M.S. (Helping Orphaned Mutts Succeed) was the beneficiary. The group brought a lucky pooch named Dennis to the event. Within a few short days he was headed from the Pinal County Animal Care and Control shelter to a foster family on his way to finding his forever home.
You can contact CCP at (520) 825-0140 for more information on upcoming events. Check them out for great food, great drinks, and great live music!! They are located in the Catalina Pointe Plaza, at 15930 N. Oracle Road, (just across the way the Golden Goose).