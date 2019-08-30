Microchips greatly increase the chances that pets will be reunited with their families if they are lost or stolen…but a microchip only works if its registration information is accurate. For example, Tucson had its first monsoon of the season on July 13. I was driving down Edwin Road when I noticed a lost scared dog running in the middle of the street. I happened to catch her with the help of a SaddleBrooke resident and an employee on her way to work at HOA2. Once we had her in my car and then calling another Pet Rescue Board Member, we were able to check for a chip. Yes, she was chipped but not with current information. Luckily, the original owner was able to reach the current owner. If the information was up to date, Zoey would have been back home much sooner with her family.
If you have adopted from a shelter, rescue group or from an individual and the animal has been chipped, it's imperative to update the information immediately. Shelters and rescues will hand you the paperwork upon adoption. This will only show that the dog or cat was adopted from their establishment, the manufacturer and the chip number. It's up to you to make the changes with your name, address, phone number, pet's name, breed and an emergency contact. You can register your pet at a free registry, foundanimals.org. This is a universal databank. Also, even though your pet is microchipped your pet should be wearing a collar with an identification tag 24/7.
Pet owners, please take advantage of these reminders:
1) Make an appointment with your veterinarian for microchipping if your pet isn’t already microchipped (then make sure that your pet’s chip is immediately registered) at foundanimals.org
2) Check your already-microchipped pet’s registration information in the free registry; foundanimals.org