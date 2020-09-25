The Network received the following message from Vicky, which she submitted on our” Contact Us” page on our Website:
“Hello, my name is Vicky Marriott and I live in Saddlebrooke. My sister and husband moved to Tucson five months ago. Shortly after that she died. Roger, my brother-in-law, is a leg amputee and a Vietnam veteran. We have been caring for him, but now he will be going to a nursing home here in Tucson. Chester, their six-year-old Puggle, will need a new loving home. Chester has all of his shots and registration for Hair and Tucson. He is a very loving little guy.”
The Network Board went to work. Our IT person, Karen Brooks, posted Chester’s story on our FaceBook page and on Nextdoor.com. She also is a member of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association, so, she shared Chester’s story with her friends at the Dog Park.
A couple was thinking about getting a dog after having lost their sweet furbaby. One thing led to the other and Karen made arrangements for Chester to meet Carol and Rob Robrecht. The ‘meet and greet’ went great!
Chester is now is in his safe and happy furever home and enjoying our nice dog park, Thanks to Carol and Rob and a loving sister!!