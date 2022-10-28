Tired of the same old same old? How about trying something a little different? The SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association has just the ticket. We would love for you to join us at the Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse & Saloon on Wednesday, November 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 pm. For those unfamiliar with the steakhouse, it is located at 47621 E. Ballesta Road, which is about 14-miles out on Highway 79 past Park Link Road at Mile Marker 102. It enjoys very good ratings on Google, Trip Advisor, and Yelp.

The event, called Grillin’ & Chillin’ with the Big Dogs” is open to the entire SaddleBrooke community and involves buffet BBQ, no-host full bar, music, raffles, a silent auction, and a prize for the best western wear. Who knows, we may even be able to clear up some floor space for a little boot-scootin’ boogie!

And, if all the food, friends and fun isn’t enough to entice you, a portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit the Pinal County Animal Care Center. If you do choose to attend, the pups at the shelter would also greatly appreciate a bag of soft dog treats.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing Nadine at nadinemm2018@gmail.com. We hope you’ll come out and join us for a good time and a good cause.