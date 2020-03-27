Saddlebrooke Dog Park wants to put the “Fun” in Fundraiser!
Mark your calendars for the SaddleBrooke Dog Park’s third annual Cinco de Fido potluck fundraiser on Wednesday, May 6.
Attendees are asked to provide an appetizer, main dish or dessert for 6 to 10 people for the event, which will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Tickets will be available to purchase in early April and will be $15 per person or $25 for two. So, bring a friend! (Unfortunately, your friend can’t have four legs.)
We are calling on our gifted Saddlebrooke artists and residents who would like to donate an item, gift card or recycled new gift for our raffle, which was a HUGE success last year. If you would like to create and donate a gift basket for this event, we would greatly appreciate that as well.
Dog members to mix and mingle and share stories of our favorite furry friends. Excellent food and drinks, great company, fun trivia, raffles and so much more! see you there!
Our committee members will be selling tickets at the dog park or you can contact Nadine by email at nadinemm2018@gmail.com to deliver tickets or pick up your donated item(s). We appreciate your support of our beautiful Dog Park, keeping our pets safe and socialized and for providing a happy place for their Owners.