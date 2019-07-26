It’s a good time of year to beat the heat and stay inside in the afternoons. What better time is there then now to organize your closets and clear up the clutter in your garage? If you have some treasures you are looking to re-home, we are happy to take them. Wags & Walkers is starting to collect items for our tables at this fall’s I Don’t Want It Sale. We are able to take any gently used household or decorative items, pet items, tools and small furniture. We are especially looking for used jewelry and purses.
If you have items to donate for the I Don’t Want It Sale, please contact Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com or 404-310-3449 for drop off instructions. As always, all proceeds from this year’s sale benefit the pets at Pima Animal Care Center. So clear out your clutter and help make a difference for the pets at PACC!