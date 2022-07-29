Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, sweet Dharma needs a new home. She is currently living in SaddleBrooke, and has for the past five-years. Dharma is an eight-year old Australian Cattle Dog. She loves people, cuddling, and golf cart and car rides. She walks well on a leash, is healthy, up to date on all vaccinations, is spayed, housebroken, micro-chipped, and approximately 40 lbs. Dharma has been deaf since birth, but that has not stopped her from being a sweet, playful, loving companion. She responds well to hand signals. Dharma would do best as an only dog. So much more to share with you about this beauty.

If interested, call Romayne at (520) 834-5718.