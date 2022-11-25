One hundred new dog beds! That’s the ambitious goal for volunteers committed to helping the Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) shelter provide healthy kennel environments for dogs at the county’s shelter.

In 2018, over 30 donors funded materials to build custom dog beds for the Shelter’s kennels. Bud Wegner, a resident of SaddleBrooke, coordinated the planning and building of the beds with the Shelter’s staff, after observing dogs with little more than a cold concrete floor for bedding down. Along with 20 volunteers involved in the construction phase, Wegner designed and built 166 beds, 100 of which were delivered to the Pinal County Shelter, located near Casa Grande. In 2022, 65 of these beds are still in use at the Shelter. This current project is to provide another 100 beds to replace other styles of beds that are worn and bent.

The beds are sized specifically for the kennels at PCACC. Frames, constructed of PVC materials, have proven to be very durable and resistant to bending and chewing damage. Mesh dog bed covers provide ventilation and easy cleaning. Using the same frames and screws several times during repairs, and replacing just the covers as they wear out, these beds have a long, usable, and economic life in the shelter environment.

If you’d like to contribute to this bed-building project, your donation will help fund the materials needed to construct 100 new beds. The goal for this fundraiser is $5,000.

Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them . You may never meet a dog from the Pinal County Shelter, but your donation to this project will link you to a dog in need, and both your life and the dog’s life will be enriched.

Donations are being accepted by Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues, a 501c3 organization. This is a nonprofit partner to Pinal County Animal Care & Control in Casa Grande, Arizona. The all-volunteer organization provides resources to help save lives and provide for the well-being of dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.

Donations can be made to Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues, with designation to this dog bed project. Visit their website online at FriendsofPinal.org, and use the “Ways to Help” link. You can also visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/FriendsofPinal, where 100 percent of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit. If you prefer to mail a check, please make it payable to Friends of Pinal, and send it to P.O. Box 11145, Casa Grande, AZ, 85130.