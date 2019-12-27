Jeremy Brown, owner of the Complete Canine will be conducting group classes again in the SaddleBrooke Dog Park. You do not have to be a member of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park to participate but you do have to provide proof of current Rabies vaccination. Classes start Monday, January 6.
Our class schedule is as follows:
9 a.m. Beginning Obedience
This would be any age from puppy to adult that needs to learn socialization and basic sit, stay, and come commands.
10 a.m. Intermediate
Prep classes for good citizen and working on basic commands and more depending on the group level of accomplishment.
11 a.m. Advanced or Agility
Depending on what receives the most interest.
“Group Classes are excellent for socializing your dog and teaching you the skills necessary in living harmoniously with your dog(s),” said Kathleen Dunbar, President of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park. Group classes are for the good of the group. If you have specific issues with your dog that you need addressed (like excessive barking), Jeremy is available for private lessons to work on your individual issues.
To sign-up for a class, please email Kathleen Dunbar at k.dunbar@Reagan.com.
Cost for 5 weeks is $160. Registration and Payment is required prior to the start of classes. “By doing this, we are ready to start working immediately and not doing paperwork taking up valuable class time, said Dunbar.
Kathleen will collect payment and all checks should be made out to The Complete Canine. (Jeremy is a sponsor of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park).
For more information about Jeremy you may go to The Complete Canine website at www.completecaninetucson.com.
For private lessons, text Jeremy at (520) 403-1401. Because he is in classes or doing private lessons, it is easier to text him and have him call you back. If you don’t text, call and leave a voice message.