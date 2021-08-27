Donations of gently-used jewelry, purses, hats, scarves and accessories are needed for the Wags & Walkers Jewelry Boutique table at this year’s I Don’t Want It Sale on Saturday, October 16.
Donations can be dropped off in SaddleBrooke, Unit 16 at 65639 E. Stoney Ridge Drive or in SaddleBrooke, Unit 27 at 37608 S. Terrace Park Drive. Please leave the items inside the enclosed entryway.
We can ONLY take donations of jewelry, purses, hats, scarves and accessories.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the pets at Pima Animal Care Center. For more information, please contact Jan at jhpede@gmail.com.