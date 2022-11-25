Working like, or at least for the dogs, might be an appropriate descriptor for the SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association (SDPA) lately, but there’s been much fun in the mix as well. Our awesome volunteer maintenance team has been diligently dealing with challenges presented by the changes in weather, and event planning stepped up with snowbirds returning and the holidays approaching.

On Halloween, in 2022, the small dog side of the park was packed with both small and large dogs dressed in adorable costumes for a fun-filled afternoon full of laughs. Numerous prizes as well as goodies were handed out, so no one went home empty-handed.

Planning for Photos with Santa and our Grillin’ & Chillin’ shindig at Cadillac Chaparral was well underway and the response from both members and the SaddleBrooke community-at-large (events were open to non-members) was great. Fundraising was a part of both events with proceeds to be donated to the Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelters & Rescues for materials to make platform beds for the dogs in our shelter.

Also open to residents of SaddleBrooke who are not SDPA members (as well as members), are the dog training classes offered by Jeremy Brown from The Complete Canine. The classes are held in “Riley’s Place”, the inner fenced in area of the dog park.

Jeremy offers the classes in three levels (beginners, intermediate, and advanced), over the next four months. The schedule is designed so parents may choose to do all three levels in succession with their pups. They are held on Mondays and last one hour with the Beginners class at 9 a.m., the Intermediate at 10 a.m. and the Advanced at 11 a.m.

The dates for the upcoming sets of classes are:

December 12, 19, 26, January 2 and January 9

January 16, 23, 30, February 6 and 13

February 20, 27, March 6, 13 and 20

March 27, April 3, 10, 17 and 24

The cost of each set of five classes is $185. Checks should be made out to The Complete Canine and are due prior to the start of the first class. To register for one of the training courses, please email Judy Luning at ljudy59@aol.com or call (520) 818-9115. Participants who are not SBDP members must provide Judy with proof of rabies vaccinations prior to the first class and a waiver must be completed and submitted prior to the start of the classes.

To learn more about Jeremy and his very effective classes, go to completecaninetucson.com. To learn more about the SDPA, go to saddlebrookedogpark.com.