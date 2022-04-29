After our exciting boating adventure we decided to mix it up and hit the tennis courts. You might be asking yourself: "Wait. Can cats play tennis?" Of course we can!

We needed to get out after the pandemic. So, tennis won the lottery and we researched cat-sized clothes and equipment and we even found tennis lessons for cats. Thank goodness we get two chances to serve 'cuz the net is over our heads! And scoring, for cat's sake, who on earth came up with 15, 30, 40?

Anyway, we learned how to move into the ball with tiny steps and then hit through it. The ball goes where you hit it, who knew it? And the ball really zings when we hit it on the strings. We try, anyway.

In true cat fashion, we worked diligently to build our skills and develop tennis etiquette. We joined the cat's version of the STC to ensure that we're always welcome on the courts during cat play times. You might just see us using the ball machine to sharpen our volleys.

We invite you to follow along on our cat adventure on the courts in Let's Play Tennis, the third book in the Adventures of Carly and Charly series. It's fun for kids aged four to eight, and all cat lovers. The first order sold out quickly at the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop but, fear not, more books are on the way. And it's also available online. To give back, much of the proceeds benefit the Humane Society, where it all began.

Throughout 2022, upcoming Carly & Charly adventures include: Let's Play Pickleball, Let's Try Baking, Let's Go Horseback Riding, and Let's Go Skateboarding. In the meantime, see you out on the courts!