We thank everyone who has donated their pet items throughout this past year! Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. The drop off location is at HOA-1 Bocce Ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.
Fall/Winter hours during September to April have been 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Items We CAN Take:
- Crates ( no greater than 30” and broken down )
- Pet Beds/Crate Pads
- Pet Food/Water Bowls
- Pet Toys
- Pet treats
- Pet Food
- Pet Gates
- Pet Medication (Must NOT be beyond expiration date)
- Pet Sweaters/Coats
- Leashes/Collars/Harnesses
- Grooming Tools
- Cat litter boxes
- Cat litter
- Cat scratching posts or pads
- X-Pens
- Puppy Pads/Doggie Diapers
- E-Collars
- Training Tools
- Bath Towels (no hand towels, washcloths)
- Blankets
Please Note: All items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order. Please no washcloths, hand towels or sheets.