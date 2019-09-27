Thanks to you dogs like Sebbie are getting the training needed to succeed in their new homes.
This is our biggest fundraiser for the benefit of homeless pets at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). You can help by donating your clean, gently used pet & household items as well as small furniture. We are also collecting used jewelry, scarves & purses for the sale. We will be accepting donations for the sale up to Saturday, October 12.
You can also support our efforts, by coming to the sale and buying a fun treasure from our table. For more information about donating items for the sale, please contact Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com. See you Saturday, October 19, at the sale which will be held in the parking lot at the MountainView Clubhouse from 7 a.m.–11 a.m.
Last year’s sale proceeds allowed us to purchase 2 new syringe pumps for the PACC clinic to assist in treatment of critical care cases. The previous year we were able to assist with start-up costs for a volunteer training group (Top Dogs) who work with dogs at PACC needing additional training on their way to new homes. Behavior training and critical medical intervention are helping PACC move towards saving the last 10% and your support is making a difference.