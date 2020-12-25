On Sunday, October 18, as Jill Darbin, the owner of Rufus was moving into her new Saddlebrooke home, her kitty went missing. The movers accidentally left a door open for an extended period of time. As a 14-year-old indoor kitty with a kidney condition, this could have been catastrophic. You see, Rufus receives subcutaneous fluids regularly to help him manage this condition.
Jill contacted SB Pet Rescue immediately and the team came together. Pictures and information were posted on Nextdoor, Pawboost and the Facebook page for Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Network. The Unit 4 representative sent out an email blast to the residents, asking the neighbors to be on the lookout for Rufus.
The kitty was very elusive but was seen frequently late at night on a neighbor’s outdoor camera. A Havahart trap was set up for many days with food and water but he was not interested. The owner actually slept outside in the middle of the night in the neighbor’s yard hoping that Rufus would come to her. Our board member Karen Brooks also spent several hours late at night camped out near the trap to try and convince Rufus to come home.
For days, Jill and Romayne, a SB Pet Rescue volunteer, knocked on doors, asking neighbors if they had seen Rufus. He continued to be seen on the camera at night, so the trap was relocated for a third time and he showed some interest but did not enter. Thankfully, after being gone for eight days, hungry, tired and thirsty, he finally gave it up and entered the trap. He was trapped in the early morning hours of Monday, October 26 and returned home safely to Jill. Of course, he was thinner and frightened but after a few days at home he was back to his former lovable happy self.
Jill and the SB Pet Rescue team refused to give up and were rewarded with his safe return.
As a side note, Jill was so grateful to SB Pet Rescue that she has asked to help in the future when a kitty or dog goes missing.