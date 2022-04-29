It was love at first sight! Meet Luna, a four month old Golden Doodle. Her owner contacted SBPRN because she received a recent medical diagnosis and realized that she would be unable to care for Luna long-term. Giving up Luna was a difficult decision for her, one that was made from love. Luna is a very sweet and active puppy, filled with energy and playful curiosity.

The SBPRN re-homing volunteer began making calls to individuals who had contacted her previously about wanting to adopt a SaddleBrooke dog that needed a new home. Much to the volunteer’s delight, Pat and Gan Avery asked to meet Luna. When Pat and Gan met with Luna they brought along their senior Golden Doodle, named Doodle. The canines hit it off but Doodle was a little overwhelmed by the playfulness of the puppy. The Avery’s adopted Luna and have told us that she is doing well, making progress with her training, and has added new life to her new senior canine brother. This little girl will have a full and active life with her new owners and new older brother. Don’t you just love happy endings!