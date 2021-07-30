Sometimes great sadness can lead to great joy. Over Memorial Day weekend, SBPRN was contacted by a SaddleBrooke family whose daughter had passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a sweet 10-year old Chihuahua mix named “Lady”.
We immediately posted on Nextdoor and sent emails to all of our foster families asking them to spread the word that Lady needed a home. Much to our delight, there was considerable interest in adopting this little girl. The family and a SBPRN volunteer interviewed interested parties and the family decided who they considered to be the best candidate. Tommie Lively has been a long-time resident of SaddleBrooke, and previously adopted two dogs in 2009 from Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary with the help of SBPRN. Tragically, her precious “Lilly” had passed away very recently and she was feeling an overwhelming sense of loss. She wanted to give another homeless dog a second chance. Tommie was interviewed by the family, a home check was performed by a SBPRN representative, and it was decided that Tommie would love and cherish this little girl for the rest of her days. When Tommie was notified that she would be Lady’s new owner, she cried genuine tears of joy.
SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network thanks all of the SaddleBrooke residents for the love and support they give to homeless pets. We are truly an animal loving community!