In Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, a young, sweet and playful street dog, now known as Fiona, was found covered in demodectic mange. Euthansia was a very real possibility. A kind veterinarian in Nogales rescued her and provided intensive treatment to heal her skin disease. Once her skin treatment was completed, Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation came to her aid. They paid for her to be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

In March 2023, Fiona was brought up to Oracle and was placed with an experienced, caring foster who helped her transition to a whole new life. Fiona had no idea of the good fortune that was going to fall upon her when she met Maggie Falconer. Maggie had lost her precious Frankie early in 2023 and was suffering from loneliness and grief. She contacted SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network to ask for help in finding her a new best friend. Because SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) works closely with Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation (OARR), we knew about Fiona’s situation.

We connected Maggie with Julie Hall at OARR and arrangements were made for a foster to adopt scenario. Fortunately for everyone, Maggie, Fiona and her kitty named Frida have become fast friends. She was officially adopted in June 2023 and will live a charmed life as a SaddleBrooke pet.