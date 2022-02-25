This is an odd story with a very happy ending. A handsome Shih Tsu mixed known as Little Guy, had quite an adventure for himself. After escaping from his backyard, he decided to jump into the back of a workman’s van when the doors were left open. The worker had no idea that he was in the van until he stopped at the Rawhide Feed & Supply Store on Edwin Road. Imagine his surprise when he opened the doors and Little Guy jumped out. Fortunately for everyone concerned, especially Little Guy, a kind SaddleBrooke resident, Bob Kelly, was also visiting the feed store and agreed to take the adorable dog home for safe keeping and to find his owner. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue was contacted and two volunteers responded immediately. Unfortunately, Little Guy was not micro-chipped, so we couldn’t identify his owner right away, but he did have a license tag. By this time it was 9:30 in the evening and the dog licensing office was closed until the morning. Bob and his mother, Karen Smith graciously offered to keep him safe for the night. This pooch was such a charmer that if the owner could not be found they both offered to adopt him. The owner was successfully located in the morning. He shared with the volunteers that he had just been released from the hospital the day of the great escape and had no idea how the dog managed to escape. He was extremely grateful to everyone involved in the rescue and promised to have his best friend micro-chipped as soon as possible.