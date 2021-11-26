We would like you to meet “Roger”. He is a new resident in SaddleBrooke and a consummate escape artist according to his Mom. On Tuesday, October 19, we were contacted by the HOA-2 Patrol that a resident had found a dog running loose is the area of Moonwood Drive.
A SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) volunteer immediately responded to the call, arriving at the rescuers home within minutes. Fortunately for all, “Roger” was micro-chipped, but the chip was still registered in Nevada. Through a little detective work and the help of the HOA-2 administration office, we were able to locate his owners and they were reunited. Thank you, Dan, for keeping “Roger” safe until his owners could be found.
This is another cautionary tale for new residents in SaddleBrooke, please remember to update your address with your pets’ micro-chip company as soon as possible and attach identification tags to their collars.
Welcome to SaddleBrooke, “Roger”, it was a pleasure meeting such a sweet boy.