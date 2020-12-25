We would like you to meet “Shelby.” She is a beautiful, sweet 10-year-old Cock-a-poo who suddenly became homeless when both of her owners passed away within six months of each other. Sadly, other family members were unable to keep her because Shelby is afraid of large dogs and they all had large dogs at home. The three children of Shelby’s owner reached out to SBPRN for help.
The SBPRN team went to work and was able to find a placement for Shelby with one of the local rescue groups we support. However, the family members were hoping that Shelby could find a permanent home in Saddlebrooke.
With no guarantees, the team tried to find a solution to meet their request. Fortunately, SBPRN has an established Short-Term foster program. As a member of this group, Angela Martin was contacted to see if she would be interested in meeting Shelby with the idea of providing foster care. Coincidentally, Angela had lost her beloved dog a little over a year ago. Shelby spent a few days with Angela and an instant bond was formed. Shelby was adopted on Sunday, October 29 and is now settled into her new home in Saddlebrooke! This was a match made in heaven, Shelby needed a home and Angela needed a dog to love.
Although this story had a happy ending, it is also a cautionary tale. Please be sure you have made specific arrangements for your pets should the unthinkable happen. Not all tales have a happy ending.