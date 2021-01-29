In October 2020, the Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Network was contacted by a new SaddleBrooke resident. Jody Sorrel was interested in adopting a dog that was in need of a home. At that time, we did not have a SaddleBrooke dog that needed to be re-homed so we directed her to one of our partners: Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary. It was a while before she found and she fell in love with a little seven-year-old Chihuahua named “Nugget,” who is now known as “Chico.” A home visit was conducted by a SPRN volunteer as a courtesy to Cherished Tails to determine the suitability of the home for a small dog known to be an escape artist. Jody then met with a representative of Cherished Tails to meet Nugget. She was immediately smitten with this little character and the adoption took place in December 2020. Jody has stated that adopting Chico has been one of the best decisions she has ever made. The Network is so fortunate to have relationships with local, small rescue groups that are mutually beneficial. Please welcome Jody and Chico to our SaddleBrooke community.