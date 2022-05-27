Please welcome Mikki Shepis and her new best friend, Gabe, to SaddleBrooke. Mikki had been a resident for a little under a year when she contacted SBPRN looking for a dog to adopt. She was very specific in her requirements, since due to her severe allergies, the dog must be hypoallergenic and not too large. We immediately contacted Rochelle at RoRescue, who specializes in small, hypoallergenic dogs, and within 24-hours, Mikki adopted her new best friend.

Gabe is approximately two-years-old, a Maltese/Bichon Frise/ Shih Tsu mix. Gabe was found wandering the streets in downtown Tucson, he was dirty and matted. No one claimed him, so RoRescue accepted him as one of their foster dogs. His future is very bright now, he has a new best friend and a new home. RoRescue is one of the many small rescue groups that SBPRN works with closely. All rescue groups live by the motto: Save one until there are none.