It’s a familiar story, the owner was in the process of moving to her new home in SaddleBrooke, when her beautiful kitty, Alice Annie, escaped. Matilda immediately posted on Nextdoor, providing a picture and description of her kitty. A Board member from SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network saw the posting and contacted the owner, offering to set-up a Havahart trap. A trap was set-up and the owner and SBPRN volunteer checked the trap several times a day.
Alice Annie went missing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, during the nastiest of weather. It poured for several days during the holidays, and then over the New Year holiday, we endured freezing temperatures with no sign of Alice Annie. Even through all of this, Matilda never gave up on her little girl and by some miracle on Wednesday, January 5, Alice Annie was in the trap!!!!
She had been missing for 15-days. I t was an absolute miracle that she weathered the storms and all the dangers for small animals that exist in our desert. Many people sent their prayers and good wishes to Matilda during this difficult ordeal and were thrilled to hear that there was a happy ending.
Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how important it is to secure your pets in a safe room or crate during the moving process. This story had a happy ending, but some unfortunately do not.