It was the Fourth of July 2021 and SaddleBrooke was in a celebratory mood with fireworks bursting in air.
However, fireworks can be terrifying for dogs and cats. Two beautiful, sweet dogs from different families, became spooked when the fireworks began and ran away from their owners. Calls were received by the SaddleBrooke Patrol and SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) that there were dogs running loose and terrified in our community. At 11:30 p.m. a call was received that there was a dog at the HOA-1 Tennis Center. It was Oreo, an Australian Heeler/Kelpie mix, just four-years-old. SaddleBrooke patrol kept him safe until the owner was contacted and arrived to take him home.
At the same time, at 11:30 p.m., a SBPRN volunteer was called because a dog had been befriended by three teenagers in the parking lot of the SaddleBrooke Minute Market. The volunteer picked up the dog, which was a Cattle dog, who’s name we later found out was Blue. The owner of this dog could not be identified at that time, so the volunteer took him home for the night. Postings were placed on Nextdoor immediately to include his picture.
In the morning, another SBPRN volunteer took Blue into temporary foster until his owner could be located. Fortunately, the owner found his picture in the Lost & Found section of Nextdoor and contacted us on Monday, July 5. Both dogs were happily reunited with their families after a harrowing ordeal of running loose in the dark, with fireworks bursting in air. Please be sure to secure your pets inside your homes during celebrations and thunderstorms. Also, one more plea, we could have located Blue’s family immediately if he had been microchipped or was wearing a collar with a tag. Please keep identification on your pets at all times.