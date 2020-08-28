Don't miss SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Pet Food Drive, Friday, October 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the HOA-2 parking lot. The Pet Food Bank of P.I.N.A.L provides temporary pet food assistance to qualified individuals in Pinal County. They accept donations of unopened dry and canned dog and puppy as well as cat and kitten food - no treats, please. Help people in need in Pinal County who are struggling to provide for their pets.
For more information about the Pet Food Bank, visit www.pinalpets.org/pet-food-bank.html.