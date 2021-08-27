SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network will be celebrating its tenth Anniversary this year at our Luncheon and Fashion Show on Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11. Tickets for this event go on sale Sunday, September 15 at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 lobby. Ticket price is $25.
New! This Year!
Raffle Tickets for the 50/25/25 split will be available on Sunday, September 15, as well as both days of the luncheon.
- *35 for $20 (best chance to win!)
- *15 for $10 (still lucky!)
- *Six for $5 (who knows!?!)
Bring your cash for a chance to win BIG! Who knows? You might win enough to buy that special something from Calle Rose.