I know a girl named Gabby who is a sweet, 60-pound, Pitbull-mix. Gabby has been living at the Humane Society of Southern since February 2018. As a SaddleBrooke resident and a volunteer at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona I can state that Gabby is one of the sweetest dogs with which I work.
She is sensitive to some other large dogs, but she couldn't be any more amazing with people. While I get her outside (most days for an hour or so), she needs and deserves a home where she can be one big, friendly lap dog.
Let me tell you, you don't know what affection is until you've had a 60-pound dog lie on your lap and look up into your face with big adoring eyes!!
In 2018, Gabby came to HSSA covered in rashes and blisters caused by severe environmental allergens. Through proper diet, medical care, and limitations to normal outdoor activities she has made remarkable recovery and now you really can't tell her apart from any other large dog!!
Except Gabby is special, (and stylish too), as she must wear booties when she goes for a walk outdoors, to protect her feet from allergens.
Since Gabby has serious allergic reactions, she is essentially a house dog that wouldn't do well in
a boarding kennel. Knowing the population in SaddleBrooke and how attuned the residents are to
helping people and animals, I thought it could not hurt to reach out and see if someone might have a
place for Gabby in their home.
Since I know and work with Gabby, I would be willing to help with her transition from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to a new home.
If you can help, or know someone who might, please give me a call.
To see Gabby, you can visit her at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, located at 635 W. Roger Road, (just west of Oracle and Roger Road).