A weekly volunteer at the Casa Grande shelter for Pinal County Animal Care & Control (PCACC), SaddleBrooke Dog Park Vice-President Nadine McAfee has first-hand knowledge of the magnitude of need at the shelter. The facility (in Casa Grande) is old and inadequate and a veterinarian is on staff only one day per week. In April 2022, the shelter count was 343 dogs and 60 cats and that didn’t include a large number of animals out in foster homes. The staff is small but does the best they can to care for the animals until they are adopted.

SaddleBrooke Dog Park members Nadine and Carol Kochiss decided to help with the overwhelming laundry chore for the blankets and towels for the nearly 200 kennels. With each load taking over an hour to wash in the one commercial extractor washing machine and one dryer (big enough for two washer loads), they quickly realized how difficult it would be to keep up. Nadine asked how much a new machine would cost, understanding it would be much more than just a household washing machine. She knew the shelter needed heavy-duty, high-capacity commercial machines that remove more water from the items being washed, have a longer service life, and are low-maintenance.

Nadine was told a new machine would cost $12,000, but a used one could be had for about half that cost. T he idea of raising funds for a new machine was discussed with PCACC management. They felt if $10,000 could be raised, they would be able to come up with the difference. Nadine was aware of Mera Laureys, SaddleBrooke resident and founder and board chair of Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to helping Pinal County Animal Care and Control. Mera and Nadine determined the Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues Facebook page could be the platform to create the fundraiser.

Nadine brought the idea to the SDPA board. Knowing the amount of dog-loving dog park members, the board felt they should support the cause and try to raise $10,000 toward a new commercial machine. Linda Lyon, SDPA Publicity Chair, said she could set up a fundraiser for SDPA on Facebook, and just like the pups that frequent the dog park, the idea was off and running.

The SDPA Facebook online fundraiser eventually raised $7,222 of the $10,000 goal, and fortunately, there were parallel efforts underway by others. SaddleBrooke HOA-1 allowed the fundraiser email to be sent to all members. Non-dog park SaddleBrooke residents gave generously to the fundraiser, Robson Ranch held a raffle to celebrate the opening of their new dog park, and Shelley Pooler, the owner of “Girl with a Black Dog”, a company in Casa Grande that advocates for, and raises funds for, (by selling unique branded apparel), homeless pets, contributed several thousand dollars as well. There were also many other passionate PCACC supporters that chipped in.

Shelter staff have ordered the new washer/extractor and anticipate it will take a couple of months to arrive and be installed. PCACC and Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues are incredibly thankful for all the generous donations given to fill this critical need and point out that those interested in learning more or doing more, can go to friendsofpinal.org for more information on how to help.

Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues, Inc. became a nonprofit in late 2019. They are dedicated to helping the dogs and cats of our county shelter receive veterinary care and other items for their well-being while they wait to be adopted at PCACC in Casa Grande.