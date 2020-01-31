The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club met on Saturday, January 11 at the home of Nala Robu and her parents Ted and Dolores. Attendance was down a bit due to the cold weather but those who attended enjoyed playing with the other pups on the enclosed patio. Tom Gilmour (Pat Mersy’s brother) was visiting from Florida and was able to get his Shih Tzu fix before heading back home. It was announced that several ready to adopt Shih Tzu puppies are available. Dolores Robu at (520) 825-8980 has the information. The next meeting of the Club will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Tootsie and Teddy Bird and their parents Karen and Tom at 65674 E. Rocky Terrace Drive. All Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners are welcome to attend. Regular members will receive email reminders. For questions, call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.