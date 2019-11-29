Imagine the pleasure of walking with a canine buddy while gazing at our fabulous sunsets and the joy of a dog snuggling in your lap.
Scientists document petting a dog lowers heart rate and blood pressure, relieves stress, and releases the bonding hormone oxytocin. Working as a pet therapy team, my furry Havanese Spark and I have witnessed firsthand the therapeutic benefits canines bring to hospitals, rehab centers, and nursing homes.
Recently, I heard SaddleBrooke residents express their irritation and sizable disappointment about being unable to walk their dogs on golf course paths. “You can’t even drive the paths after hours with them in your golf cart,” someone pointed out.
With dog ownership and dog walking linked to better physical and mental health, let’s make SaddleBrooke more dog friendly while also helping SaddleBrooke residents without dogs happier having them around. Please, be a good neighbor and pick up poop.