Maggie wants someone to help her market SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network. She was a stray found near the Preserve and thanks to the Network she found her ‘furever’ home. She's looking for someone who will work very closely with the Pet Rescue Board members by:
- Submitting articles/photos about Network activities such as fundraisers, and promotions to the newsletter and community newspapers.
- Publicizing Wags and Walkers activities.
Schedule is flexible, approximately four-five hours per month. There are many talented animal lovers in SaddleBrooke. If you're looking for a way to help and are an organized self-starter who is able to meet deadlines with experience in publicity as well as computer experience, please send your information to info@sbpetrescue.com