Kathy and Kevin Tharp, a remarkable couple, living in SaddleBrooke and their story. It begins when they found a stray, female and pregnant dog in Oracle. No tags or microchip. The Tharps took her in with the hope that her owners would come forward, which they did not. They took the dog (who is now called Poppie) to be checked out by their vet. Poppie was further along than was thought. They were planning to leave for vacation and return when the puppies were born. They never had the chance to leave because seven puppies were born early. They are now fostering all with the help and guidance of Lifeline Oral Valley Animal Rescue (LOVAR). They are six weeks old and being weaned from mamma. By eight weeks they will be given their first set of shots and be almost ready for adoption. Once Poppy is healed and back to normal she will be spayed and ready to find her "forever" home. Anyone interested in adopting may go to their website; www.lovar.org to complete an adoption application. Donations would be greatly appreciated.