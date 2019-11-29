Sport (formerly Stewart), was adopted recently by the Bassetts; Suzanne, Kurt and Liza. Sport is a four-year-old terrier mix who was being fostered by Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary until he found his “forever” home. The Bassetts had lost their sweet Luke to illness in June and were going to wait about a year to adopt. The more Suzanne and Kurt thought about it, however, the decision was made to open up their home to another rescue animal—not to replace Luke, but to give a homeless dog the much-needed love and security for the rest of his life. Liza, their standard poodle, and Sport get along so well even after one week of his adoption.
Welcome to SaddleBrooke and to your new home, Sport!