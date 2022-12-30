Meet Rick Baumgartner, our newest member of the Board of Directors. He will be the new Director of Outreach Initiatives. His assignment will be to strengthen our relationship with the rescue groups that we have worked closely with over the past several years. He will be rejuvenating our Facebook page and will work closely with our Veterinarian volunteer, Dr. Dawn Thomas, to identify needs for ‘the greater good’. These are cases where we can serve multiple pets in need with the purchase of surgical supplies and pet enrichment programs to enhance the pet’s time at shelters. He will also call on Dawn’s expertise in the area of determining the greatest placement of our resources for the pets in ‘urgent need’ of medical treatment.

Rick is up to the challenge. He currently is a volunteer at our First Friday Drop off events and works as a volunteer at the Tri-Community Food Bank. This gives him a good grasp of the needs in our community but also an appreciation of the generosity of the SaddleBrooke residents.

Let’s give Rick a big welcome and your support as he moves forward on his assignment to help us achieve our goals of serving the homeless and abandoned pets in our area.