SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is excited to announce that they are participating in the Jim Click Millions for Tucson raffle supporting 501c3 organizations based in Southern Arizona. Participating 501c3s who sell these tickets keep all proceeds raised.

The first prize is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor. Second prize is two round trip airline tickets to anywhere in the world [some exceptions apply]. And, third prize is $5,000 cash. The drawing will take place Thursday, December 14, and you need not be present to win. For the details and flyer, with rules, please visit millionsfortucson.org/the-details.

To purchase your tickets, you may call Romayne Trudo at (520) 834-5718, Karyle Steele at (520) 548-7861 or Carol Merlini at (520) 825-0563. Or purchase your tickets at the desk in the HOA-1 lobby on Tuesday, April 11, Tuesday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.

Help us support the rescue groups and shelters in our area. The pets don’t know that they are not supposed to be hungry, hurt or mistreated; they need us to help them go on to a fulfilling and healthy life.

Until there are none – save one.