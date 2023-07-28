SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is excited to announce that we are participating in the Jim Click Millions for Tucson raffle drive supporting 501c3 organizations based in Southern Arizona. Participating 501c3s who sell these tickets keep all proceeds raised.

The first prize is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor. The second prize is two round trip tickets to anywhere in the world [some exceptions apply]. The third prize is $5,000.00 cash. The drawing will take place Thursday, December 14, and you need not be present to win. For the details and rules flyer, please visit millionsfortucson.org/the-details for the details and rules flyer.

To get your tickets, call Carol Merlini at (520) 825-0563 or Romayne Trudo at (520) 834-5718. Tickets are $25 each. There will be a designated ticket sales place and date to be announced soon. Stay tuned for more information.

Help us support the rescue groups and shelters in our area. The pets don’t know that they are not supposed to be hungry, hurt or mistreated; they need us to help them go on to a fulfilling and healthy life.

Until there are none—save one.