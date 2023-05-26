In November 2021, David and Peggy Anne Duffy Cook contacted SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) to assist them with finding a companion for their senior dog, Mikey. At that time, they adopted an adorable little girl named Sweet Pea, a poodle mix who is now called Molly from RoRescue. The two pups became fast friends until Mikey passed away in February 2023. Molly was inconsolable, so once again David and Peggy Anne contacted SBPRN to help them find the perfect new friend for Molly. Many new pups were considered but when they laid eyes on Coffee, (now called Mocha) the fix was in.

Mocha, we’re told is a mix of Yorkie/Shih Tsu and ?. Adopted on Tuesday, April 18, from Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary, he is settling in nicely and will be summering in Pinetop and wintering in SaddleBrooke. Not a bad life for a once homeless little boy. SBPRN is so grateful to our adopters, fosters and rescue group partners for caring so much about these once homeless beauties.