We are very grateful to the residents of SaddleBrooke who donated record numbers of gently used linens and pet supplies in November and December. Because of your generosity we were able to deliver a total of six SUV loads (four in November and two in December) of donated pet items to Cody’s Friends Charity. We also regularly receive items from the Friday Quilters and in November and December this awesome group came through in a big way by providing us with over 20 pet beds which were also taken to Cody's Friends. In addition, 11 bags of donated towels were taken to Pima Animal Care Center both months.
We could not accomplish this without our dedicated group of drivers - Karyle Steele, Suzanne Bassett, Rick Baumgartner, Nancy Harrigan, Romayne Trudo and back-up drivers Carol Merlini and Carole Rossof, who make it all possible by picking up and sorting these items every month.
Thank you SaddleBrooke for your support and to all who donate throughout the year to these worthwhile projects!
As you make your New Year’s resolutions, please re-member the Network and join in 2020…
The work of helping homeless and abused pets never ends. Right now, it is time to get ready for next year!
Time to renew your annual membership with The Network. For $20 a household per year you can help us continue our efforts to help homeless pets get much needed veterinary care and a second chance at a loving home. As part of your membership you will have access to our newsletter and advance notice of all our special events.
SaddleBrooke’s power to impact local rescue is extraordinary as we send 100 percent of donations and fundraiser income to help homeless pets. All membership renewals received from this point forward will be valid through year end 2020. We are honored by the continuing generous support we have in the SaddleBrooke community. Thank you for donating and for volunteering!
You can renew your membership online at http://www.sbpetrescue.com/join-donate.html or by check made payable to SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network— drop off or mail to:
SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network c/o Carol Merlini, 63267 E. Brooke Park Drive, Tucson, AZ 85739
Thank you to those who already renewed their 2020 membership! Donations to the Network are not tax deductible.