I was rescued on Fourth of July in SaddleBrooke by volunteers of the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network.

They have been looking for my owner for almost two months. I was wearing a collar, but there were no identification tags or microchip found. I have been featured on Nextdoor, SBPRN Facebook, placed on Lost & Found sites throughout Tucson and flyers have been placed around surrounding communities. No one seems to be looking for me. My rescuers believe that I was frightened by the Fourth of July fireworks because I was terrified and trembling when they found me huddled in a doorway.

They say I am approximately two-years-old, a 50-pound male, Rottweiler/Lab mix. I am very shy but have a sweet nature, as you can see from one of the attached pictures. I am thanking my rescuer with a gentle kiss. At this time I am being cared for by volunteers at Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. They have been wonderful and have offered to continue helping with training if I am fostered or adopted. If you are patient and kind, please consider giving me a home. I will quickly become your best friend. For more information, please call Romayne of SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network at (520) 834-5718.