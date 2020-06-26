SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is pleased to announce the Calle Rose Trunk Show is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3. Tickets are $25 inclusive and go on sale on Wednesday, August 12 at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 foyer.
Doors open at 10 a.m. on event days, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Don't worry, there will be plenty of time to shop. If you are unable to make the morning sale, tickets may be purchased that day at the HOA-1 Administration Office after 12 p.m. and thereafter, until all tickets are sold. Make your plans to make sure that you and your friends get your preferred date. Please make checks payable to HOA-1. We also accept cash or your house account for ticket purchase. Credit cards will also be accepted for all Calle Rose purchases.
On the Menu will be a seasonal green salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, goat cheese and croutons. Pick your option of dressings: raspberry or poppy seed. For dessert, enjoy Lemon sorbet with a cookie.
There will be a special surprise raffle ticket at each place on the table with a chance to win one of three Calle Rose gifts, as well as an additional special raffle sold with the prize of an acrylic color portrait of your favorite pet, valued at $200. Finally, as always there will be a 50/25/25 cash prize raffle with tickets being sold at $1 for one and $5 for six. The winner of the acrylic portrait will be drawn after Thursday’s lunch so ticket sales from both days are in the drawing.
All proceeds benefit the care of the homeless animals in Tucson. REMEMBER: payments made for tickets will only be accepted, with cash, checks or house account.
Stay safe everyone!