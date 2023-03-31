There once was a dog named Dennis. As with many great dogs, he was a mutt, a mongrel, a Heinz 57. He was a sweet black and brown dog with some traces of white, but he’d been through a rough time and had mange. Lucky for him, he came to the attention of the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, and they helped him get the treatment he needed.

When Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) asked for someone to foster Dennis, a family in Tucson stepped up. Dennis was provided a great place to live, but as is often the case during the first few weeks of being fostered, he became frightened and slipped out of his collar one day during a walk. He ran away and was missing for some time before his owners discovered he was killed in traffic. In honor of Dennis, Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues (FoP) has been providing martingale collars for all PCACC dogs ever since.

Martingale collars won’t slip over a dog’s head since they tighten against the dog’s neck when tension is applied. We purchase the collars from canisgear.com for about $5 each.

The animals at PCACC have many needs. It costs $132 to $244 to make an average dog adoptable once they enter the shelter. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of dogs with more serious medical issues that require more expensive care. With double to triple occupancy in the shelter, these costs add up. Fortunately, there are many generous people who are willing to help. Sometimes, the people who give have the means to contribute large amounts. The story of Dennis illustrates that any amount someone gives (even $5), can make the difference between life and death.

You can give on our website. Visit friendsofpinal.org/donate, send us a check in the mail at P.O. Box 11145, Casa Grande, AZ 85130-0147, or scan this QR code with your smartphone to buy directly off PCACC’s wish list on Amazon:

Friends of Pinal promises that no matter what you can give, we will put your money to good use for the animals at PCACC. For more information, please email us at info@friendsofpinal.org. To join our team of supporters, please join our email list at friendsofpinal.org/join-email-list. Thank you!