The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club met on Saturday, November 9 at the home of Chloe Burnham and her parents Mike and Micki Burnham. 20 Shih Tzus and their owners socialized on the back patio, had pictures taken by photographer Bill Grinonneau and underwent the biannual weigh in (weights ranged from approximately five pounds to slightly more than 23 pounds). Owners were not weighed.
The next meeting of the Club will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Nala Robu and her parents Ted and Dolores. They live at 38385 S Canada del Oro in HOA-1. The agenda will include family pictures with Santa Paws. All Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners are welcome to attend. Regular members of the Club will receive email updates. For questions, please call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.