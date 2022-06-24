Thank you to all of you who are dropping off empty, child-resistant prescription pill bottles. If possible, please remove the labels and rinse out any residue. The bottles are used by the clinic at Pima Animal Care Center, as well as other shelters, to treat sick and injured animals. Pill bottles are continuing to be processed during the summer and can be dropped off during business hours in the bin at Mezzabytes, the computer store in the SaddleBrooke Convenience Center. If you would like to volunteer to help with the sorting and cleaning of pill bottles to be delivered to PACC and other shelters, please contact Karen Schickedanz and (520) 818-7817 or karenschick@gmail.com. Thank You!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up