Thanks, SaddleBrooke residents; you took the Pet Food Drive for PINAL County pets in need over the top. We were able to collect over one full pickup truck bed and one large SUV in just one and a half hours.
Lynda from P.I.N.A.L. [Pets In Need Action League] was there to help collect the donations and then transport them to their distribution site.
We want to give a special ‘shout out’ to the Unit Reps that came down from SaddleBrooke Ranch. Their contributions made a big difference to our overall success.
The Pets In Need Action League pet food bank serves an average of more than 100 families in need of assistance per month so that they can keep their pets during hard times. These pets have been saved from being surrendered thanks to this group of hard working and dedicated people.
If you want to help them continue this amazing effort, please send your checks to:
Pets In Need Action League,
PO Box 12813
Casa Grande, AZ 85130.
It was really gratifying to see the support for this initiative in Pinal County. We, the Network Board, appreciate it very much.