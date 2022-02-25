Do you have pet medications that you no longer need to use? We have pets in need out there that would love to have them. If they have not expired, please considering donating them to the Network.
We work with a few rescue groups that have medical training/knowledge that will accept the medications and make sure they go to good use for a homeless pet. This saves the rescues untold costs for the animals in their care.
Please bring them by our First Friday drop off event held the first Friday of every month in the HOA-1 parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.; fall/winter hour. If refrigeration is needed, please TEXT or call Karyle, [TEXT is preferred], at (520) 548–7861.
Please help us continue to help the homeless and abandoned pets become healthy and adoptable through your generous donation.