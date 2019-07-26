SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue is planning an animal food drive on Friday, August 16th, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the HOA1 parking lot by the bocce ball courts. Due to the increase of puppies and kittens born this spring and summer, Tucson rescue groups are having problems keeping enough food in stock. This shortage of food includes all the foster/hospice and adoptable animals as well as Cody's Friends ( a supplier of food for the rescues and homeless people's pets).
We are asking for unopened food with late expiration dates. Kittens will need both wet and dry; adult cats, dry. Puppies and adult dogs, wet and dry. Specific brands include Nutro canned LID Adult Lamb & Potato Grain Free dog food. 4Health Original Senior Chicken & Rice Formula (Canned dog food from Rawhide). Fancy Feast Dry cat food (purple bag), Friskies pate non fish flavor, Authority dry and wet (dog & cat) from Petsmart. Kirkland brand from Costco wet or dry (dog & cat ). Please do not include any opened food for this event. All opened and labeled food should be collected at our first Friday of the month pick/up.
If you have any questions, please contact Karyle Steele, e-mail only; 2tftsmom@gmail.com.