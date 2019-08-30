This is our biggest fundraiser for the benefit of homeless pets at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). Last year PACC took in over 17,000 pets!
You can help by donating your gently used pet & household items as well as small furniture and small kitchen appliances. We are especially looking for donations of used jewelry, scarves and purses for the sale. We appreciate your support! For donation drop off information, please contact Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com.
Join us on our website www.sbpetrescue.com and 'like’ us on Facebook. If you would like to join our volunteer team, contact us at info@sbpetrescue.com.