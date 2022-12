These ladies are smiling because they just “hit it out of the park”! A big part of SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s recent Fashion Show/Luncheon was a cash raffle, and due to these volunteers and the many generous SaddleBrooke women who purchased tickets, this year’s raffle sales exceeded all expectations! Multiple winners went away very happy, and SBPRN was thrilled to have all their proceeds go to the pets!!

A big THANK YOU to everyone who took a chance, or many chances, on the raffle!

